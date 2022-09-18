Wildcats up to No. 8 in AP Poll

Kentucky wide receiver Chris Lewis reaches out and misses a pass in the end zone during the...
Kentucky wide receiver Chris Lewis reaches out and misses a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Youngstown State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The AP Top Ten following Week 3 is fairly unchanged, besides Kentucky up a spot to No. 8.

  1. Georgia (59)
  2. Alabama (3)
  3. Ohio State (10
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pitt
  25. Miami

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4

No. 1 Georgia picked up six more first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Bulldogs are up to 59 first-place votes and 1,569 points.

No. 2 Alabama received three first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one.

No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Southern California all held their spots. The one change in the top 10 was No. 8 Kentucky flip-flopping with No. 9 Oklahoma State. Arkansas stayed at No. 10.

The top 10 teams, most playing overmatched nonconference opponents, won their games Saturday by a combined 521-120.

The shuffling came in the next 10.

No. 11 Tennessee moved up four spots. Penn State jumped eight to No. 14 after routing Auburn on the road. No. 15 Oregon moved up 10 spots after handily defeating BYU, which slipped seven places to No. 19.

