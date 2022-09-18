Wildcats up to No. 8 in AP Poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The AP Top Ten following Week 3 is fairly unchanged, besides Kentucky up a spot to No. 8.

Georgia (59) Alabama (3) Ohio State (10 Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pitt Miami

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4

No. 1 Georgia picked up six more first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Bulldogs are up to 59 first-place votes and 1,569 points.

No. 2 Alabama received three first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one.

No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Southern California all held their spots. The one change in the top 10 was No. 8 Kentucky flip-flopping with No. 9 Oklahoma State. Arkansas stayed at No. 10.

The top 10 teams, most playing overmatched nonconference opponents, won their games Saturday by a combined 521-120.

The shuffling came in the next 10.

No. 11 Tennessee moved up four spots. Penn State jumped eight to No. 14 after routing Auburn on the road. No. 15 Oregon moved up 10 spots after handily defeating BYU, which slipped seven places to No. 19.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.