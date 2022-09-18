Summer sizzle continues, feeling more like Fall by the end of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Above-average temperatures stick around into the new work week. However, a cold front looks to bring Fall-like temperatures to the region by the end of the week.

Tonight through Monday night

Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures fall into the lower-60s.

The Summer heat sticks around into Monday. High temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. A weak front looks to move into the region as we start the new work week, and this could bring a few showers. Will it rain everywhere? No, but an isolated shower or two is possible.

Spotty showers will be possible into Monday night under a partly cloudy sky. Again, it will not rain everywhere, but a shower or two can not be ruled out. Lows only fall into the mid-60s.

Record Heat Possible

Toasty temperatures continue on Tuesday. Highs top out in the upper-80s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s.

We will flirt with record high temperatures on Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs soar into the lower-90s across the area. The record high in Jackson is 91° set back in 2010.

Blast of Fall

Our next cold front looks to sweep through the region on Thursday, and this will bring higher rain chances and much cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers are possible on Thursday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures look to stay in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Overnight lows fall into the lower-50s.

Friday is looking gorgeous! We stay dry under plenty of sunshine with cooler temperatures. Highs look to stay in the upper-60s and lower-70s, and overnight lows look to fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s! If you have plans to head to any high school football games, you may need the light sweater or jacket.

Gorgeous weather looks to continue on Saturday. We look to stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-70s with lows falling into the upper-50s.

