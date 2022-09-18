Knott County students head back to class Monday

Ky. school districts send classroom furniture to Eastern Ky. elementary school(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Knott County will head back to the classroom tomorrow.

The county’s start-date was pushed back after this summer’s historic floods damaged many of its buildings.

Superintendent Brent Hoover posted an update for parents on Facebook.

He also thanked staff and community volunteers who have worked tirelessly to prepare classrooms and make repairs.

Hoover said there is still work to do to restore several facilities, including multiple construction projects, but they are looking forward to getting kiddos back to school.

Letcher County Public Schools plans to return on Sept. 21.

