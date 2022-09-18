Coaches Poll: Kentucky up to No. 9, Georgia surpasses Alabama
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following yet another dominant performance in Week 3, this time on the road at South Carolina, Georgia received 40 of 65 first-place votes to overtake Alabama by 14 poll points. Alabama retains 24 first-place votes but relinquishes, at least for the time being, the top spot it has held since the preseason.
Kentucky rose one spot to No. 9 after a shutout win over Youngstown State.
Ole Miss, the Cats’ next SEC opponent, rose four spots to No. 13.
- Georgia (40)
- Alabama (24)
- Ohio State (1)
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- NC State
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- Penn State
- Wake Forest
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- Michigan State
- Florida
- BYU
- Washington
- Miami
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.