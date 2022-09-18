Coaches Poll: Kentucky up to No. 9, Georgia surpasses Alabama

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following yet another dominant performance in Week 3, this time on the road at South Carolina, Georgia received 40 of 65 first-place votes to overtake Alabama by 14 poll points. Alabama retains 24 first-place votes but relinquishes, at least for the time being, the top spot it has held since the preseason.

Kentucky rose one spot to No. 9 after a shutout win over Youngstown State.

Ole Miss, the Cats’ next SEC opponent, rose four spots to No. 13.

Georgia (40) Alabama (24) Ohio State (1) Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas NC State Tennessee Ole Miss Utah Penn State Wake Forest Baylor Oregon Texas Texas A&M Michigan State Florida BYU Washington Miami

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.