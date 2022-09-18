Coaches Poll: Kentucky up to No. 9, Georgia surpasses Alabama

Youngstown State quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw (10) throws the ball away while being tackled...
Youngstown State quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw (10) throws the ball away while being tackled by Kentucky linebacker Jordan Wright, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following yet another dominant performance in Week 3, this time on the road at South Carolina, Georgia received 40 of 65 first-place votes to overtake Alabama by 14 poll points. Alabama retains 24 first-place votes but relinquishes, at least for the time being, the top spot it has held since the preseason.

Kentucky rose one spot to No. 9 after a shutout win over Youngstown State.

Ole Miss, the Cats’ next SEC opponent, rose four spots to No. 13.

  1. Georgia (40)
  2. Alabama (24)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. NC State
  12. Tennessee
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Baylor
  18. Oregon
  19. Texas
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Michigan State
  22. Florida
  23. BYU
  24. Washington
  25. Miami

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

