ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday.

ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.

DDBBR has been working on the safe removal, spaying, neutering, and placement of the over 100 hoarded dogs from the property for the past two years. ARC said after Saturday’s efforts, this would help bring a bright future for the remaining dogs. They added that uncontrolled breeding exploded the population of dogs on the property over several years, typical animal hoarding.

“Our small organization has been working for quite a while to resolve this situation,” said Kimberly Hawk, Founder of DDBBR. “We are so grateful to ARC and the other organizations who have helped to humanely resolve this long-standing problem.”

Twenty-one medium and large breed dogs were rescued Saturday, most living in large outdoor enclosures. They were all filthy and suffering from heartworm and other parasitic and flea infestations. These diseases can cause numerous health problems amongst dogs, eventually leading to death if left untreated.

ARC also found a litter of newborn puppies Saturday that was removed from the property and will join the others in this rescue dubbed “Operation Mission Accomplished.”

27 dogs rescued in VA (ARC)

“These animals’ were receiving primary care, but their medical and emotional needs have been neglected, and they have been breeding unabated,” said ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward. “Today, their lives have changed for the better, and we are looking forward to giving them much-needed care and attention and seeing them become happy, healthy, loved family members.

Each animal will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and necessary medical treatments at ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin until they are matched and transported to a trusted shelter and rescue partner organization to help find each one a loving home.

To donate or volunteer to help these and other animals in need, click here.

