Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member(Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept.)
By Alyssa Williams and Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Leslie County native and honorary Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department member Karen Gilbert died Thursday at the age of 64. Those with the fire department said they will cherish the memories they had with her.

“I know it’s hard for her family, and I know that she’ll be missed around when we have events and things at the fire department,” said Chaplain Robert Amundsen. “We’re praying for the family.”

Gilbert’s wake is currently being held at the Stinnett Church of Christ with funeral arrangements also being held at the church Sunday at noon.

