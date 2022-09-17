Scores from Week 5 of mountain high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The season is nearly halfway over as mountain schools fight for a playoff spot.

Middlesboro 21, Harlan 20

Lynn Camp 8, Jackson County 6

Pulaski County 34, Madison Southern 8

Letcher Central 32, Breathitt County 21

Johnson Central 54, Waverly (OH) 7

Harrison County 23, Estill County 20

Tug Valley (WV) 33, East Ridge 22

Southwestern 35, Mercer County 13

Harlan County 58, Pike Central 21

Pineville 36, Berea 29

Corbin 45, Somerset 7

Rockcastle County 62, South Laurel 12

Perry Central 42, Powell County 32

Prestonsburg 33, Floyd Central 28

Pikeville 48, Belfry 13

Bell County 38, Whitley County 28

Paintsville 35, Knox Central 30

North Laurel 29, Barren County 7

Paris 61, Morgan County 16

