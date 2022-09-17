Scores from Week 5 of mountain high school football
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The season is nearly halfway over as mountain schools fight for a playoff spot.
Middlesboro 21, Harlan 20
Lynn Camp 8, Jackson County 6
Pulaski County 34, Madison Southern 8
Letcher Central 32, Breathitt County 21
Johnson Central 54, Waverly (OH) 7
Harrison County 23, Estill County 20
Tug Valley (WV) 33, East Ridge 22
Southwestern 35, Mercer County 13
Harlan County 58, Pike Central 21
Pineville 36, Berea 29
Corbin 45, Somerset 7
Rockcastle County 62, South Laurel 12
Perry Central 42, Powell County 32
Prestonsburg 33, Floyd Central 28
Pikeville 48, Belfry 13
Bell County 38, Whitley County 28
Paintsville 35, Knox Central 30
North Laurel 29, Barren County 7
Paris 61, Morgan County 16
