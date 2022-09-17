No. 9 Kentucky blanks Youngstown State

Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first...
Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - Will Levis accounted for three touchdowns, Kavosiey Smoke ran for a score and No. 9 Kentucky shook off a slow start to shut out Youngstown State 31-0 on Saturday.

Boosted by its first top-10 ranking since October 2007, the Wildcats (3-0) followed up last week’s Southeastern Conference win at Florida by physically dominating the FCS Penguins (2-1) in the inaugural meeting.

Kentucky outgained YSU 480-192 on the way to its first shutout since beating Miami (Ohio) 42-0 on Sept. 5, 2009. The Wildcats gave coach Mark Stoops a victory over his hometown school.

Levis posted his second 300-yard effort in three games, completing 27 of 35 attempts for 377 with sparkling catches by his receivers. He hit Dane Key and Chris Lewis with TD passes of 3 and 2 yards, respectively, and rushed for a 1-yard TD early in the second quarter. That run jump-started the Wildcats after a scoreless opening period in which promising drives stalled and Youngstown’s Troy Jakubec intercepted Levis at the 3.

Kentucky will host Northern Illinois on Saturday, September 24 at 7 p.m. at Kroger Field.

Kentucky-Youngstown State final stats
Kentucky-Youngstown State final stats(StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Pikeville Police Department are trying to identify the two people seen here.
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest
Bradley Justin Lawson and Amy Elizabeth Johnson
Officials find one kilo of meth in Laurel County, two people arrested
Flood relief trailers
Flood survivors in temporary trailers fighting hardship with community
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Suspect arrested in Whitley County murder case
Person of Interest
Manchester Police Department looking for persons of interest

Latest News

WYMT Game of the Week
Paintsville edges Knox Central 35-30 in back-and-forth Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - September 16, 2022
KHSAA football
Scores from Week 5 of mountain high school football
Marshall's offensive line coach has submitted his resignation.
Marshall football offensive line coach resigns