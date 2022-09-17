New family court judge taking Ninth Circuit seat in WVa

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) - A new family court judge is joining the bench in West Virginia.

The state Supreme Court said Logan attorney Robert McCormick Ilderton was appointed to the Ninth Family Court Circuit in Logan County after Judge Kelly Codispoti was named to the circuit bench in Logan County.

Ilderton has 19 years of legal experience and is a graduate of Capital University Law School.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.