New family court judge taking Ninth Circuit seat in WVa

Scales of Justice
Scales of Justice(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) - A new family court judge is joining the bench in West Virginia.

The state Supreme Court said Logan attorney Robert McCormick Ilderton was appointed to the Ninth Family Court Circuit in Logan County after Judge Kelly Codispoti was named to the circuit bench in Logan County.

Ilderton has 19 years of legal experience and is a graduate of Capital University Law School.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Flooding in Pike Co. KY
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again.
Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department are trying to identify the two people seen here.
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Suspect arrested in Whitley County murder case
Woman involved in deadly Owsley County crash worked for the school system

Latest News

Decision to remove pride flags from school draws complaints
Nutter Field House
Kelly and Joe Craft donate $7.5 million to UK athletics
Bradley Justin Lawson and Amy Elizabeth Johnson
Officials find one kilo of meth in Laurel County, two people arrested
Veterans at Landmark of Elkhorn City were recognized Friday by Hillbilly Quilters of Pike...
Quilts of Valor comfort Pike County veterans