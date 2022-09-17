Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County firefighter John Allen and his family lost their home earlier this week in a fire.
We do not know where the fire happened or if anyone was injured.
Donations to the family can be made through Frank Wilkerson at 606-872-8374.
A list of needs are below:
- Girl 1: Shirt Medium, Pants Medium, Shoe 7
- Girl 2: Shirt Large, Pants Large, Shoe 9
- Girl 3: Shirt XXL, Leggings XXL, Pants 26, Shoes 10w
- Girl 4: Shirt XL, Leggings XL, Pants 14-16, Shoes 8 1/2
- Boy: Shirts and Pants 2T-3T, Shoes 8″ Toddler, Diaper Size 6
- Mom: Shirt XL, Pants XL Jeans 16, Shoes 9
- Dad: Shirt Medium, Pants 34/32, Shoes 9
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.