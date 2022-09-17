Kentucky Black Pride celebrates ‘Pride in the Park’

The sixth annual ‘Pride in the Park’ at Woodland Park(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For six years, Kentucky Black Pride has been celebrating ‘Pride in the Park.’

“One reason why we do have it here at woodland park is because back in the late 50s and 60s when African-Americans were not allowed to perform in clubs or anything, they performed here at this park in the old amphitheater,” said chairman of Kentucky Black Pride, Shawn Ka’Ron Bumpasc.

Pride gives community members a chance to come together. It highlights important resources, including Gender Diversity Network.

“The point of that is to bring all of the local businesses and organizations that are affirming to trans people, especially black and brown trans people together,” said Alexander Griggs of Gender Diversity Network.

The event is an opportunity for businesses to connect with new customers.

“I make handmade jewelry and I’ve been doing it for six years,” said owner of Kisha’s Keepsakes, Tekisha Henderson.

It’s also a chance to enjoy good food.

“I’m glad to be out here with this community so that I can get these wings going, so I can support everybody else, so they can support me,” said owner of Wingz Witha Twist, Shanequa Patton.

“The wings is self explanatory but I also do dreads. I can get y’all together so you know, wings with a twist,” said Patton.

For Bumpasc, the goal of pride is simple.

“We’re excited just to give people of color an opportunity to shine,” said Bumpasc.

