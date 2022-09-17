Kelly and Joe Craft donate $7.5 million to UK athletics

Nutter Field House
Nutter Field House
By WKYT News Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft and husband Joe Craft have donated $7.5 million to UK athletics toward the renovation of football’s Nutter Field House and the construction of a new indoor track facility, the school announced.

The new track facility will be located where the old Cliff Hagan Stadium stood. The new building will be named after former UK track star Jim Green, who was the first African-American athlete to graduate from UK.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Pike Co. KY
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again.
Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department are trying to identify the two people seen here.
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Suspect arrested in Whitley County murder case
Woman involved in deadly Owsley County crash worked for the school system

Latest News

Decision to remove pride flags from school draws complaints
Scales of Justice
New family court judge taking Ninth Circuit seat in WVa
Bradley Justin Lawson and Amy Elizabeth Johnson
Officials find one kilo of meth in Laurel County, two people arrested
Veterans at Landmark of Elkhorn City were recognized Friday by Hillbilly Quilters of Pike...
Quilts of Valor comfort Pike County veterans