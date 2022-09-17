Kelly and Joe Craft donate $7.5 million to UK athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft and husband Joe Craft have donated $7.5 million to UK athletics toward the renovation of football’s Nutter Field House and the construction of a new indoor track facility, the school announced.

The new track facility will be located where the old Cliff Hagan Stadium stood. The new building will be named after former UK track star Jim Green, who was the first African-American athlete to graduate from UK.

“It is a privilege to give back to the university and help facilitate this project for future Kentucky student-athletes so that they may better achieve their collegiate and Olympic dreams. Mr. green continues to represent the best of Kentucky with his mentorship programs and is undoubtedly deserving of this recognition.”

