FIRST ALERT: Record heat possible next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer is not over yet. Record high temperatures are possible by the middle of the work week. Take those heat precautions seriously!

Tonight through Sunday night

Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog could be an issue for some, especially late tonight and early Sunday. Low temperatures fall into the lower-60s.

Another toasty day is on tap for Sunday. Highs soar into the mid-and-upper-80s under a mostly sunny sky. If you have any outdoor plans, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Into Sunday night, the forecast does not change much. We remain dry and mostly clear. Again, lows fall into the lower-60s.

Summer Scorcher

Summer heat continues into the new work week.

We stay partly cloudy on Monday. An isolated shower or two is possible, but most of us stay dry. We stay warm with highs in the upper-80s across the region.

We stay dry, mostly sunny and hot on Tuesday. Temperatures top out in the upper-80s, and overnight lows fall into the mid-60s.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, and we could possibly break some records. Highs soar into the lower-90s by Wednesday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The record high in Jackson is 91° set in 2010.

Extended Forecast

An isolated shower or two is possible Thursday under a mix of Sun and clouds. A front looks to bring some much cooler air by the end of the week. Highs on Thursday only reach the lower-80s, and overnight lows fall into the upper-50s.

A stray shower is possible on Friday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will be much cooler! Highs reach the mid-70s, and lows fall into the mid-50s.

This cooler air looks to stick around into next weekend. Highs on Saturday top out in the upper-70s under a partly sunny sky.

