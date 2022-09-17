EKY church hosts monthly meal giveaway to help those in need

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With historic flooding, inflation and the other struggles that might plague Eastern Kentuckians, one Eastern Kentucky church is dong what it can to give back to the people of its community.

It was following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that pastor Robert Amundsen with Thousandsticks United Methodist in Leslie County wanted to create a project to feed Eastern Kentuckians.

“The Lord had laid this on my heart a number of years ago to do something, because we see the need of food insecurity in our region,” said Amundsen.

With the help of another ministry outside of Knoxville, the church began its first drive-thru meal giveaway.

“We thought because of where we’re at, we could reach out to folks, even if it’s just one meal, once a month that maybe a family doesn’t have to worry about spending the money on,” said Amundsen.

In the four months the church has handed out meals, it has even adopted a few community partners along the way.

“We’ve partnered with the Leslie County Extension Office and the Leslie County health department, and they have provided stuff for us for families. We do a family bag and we put those materials in the bag and we hand them that along with the lunches,” said Amundsen.

The church is impacting people like Rinnie Adams of Leslie County.

“I think it’s an awesome thing, what they’re doing for people, because one meal, that’s a big deal,” said Adams.

Amundsen said the church has no plans of stopping their giveaways any time soon.

“We’re not a large church, but we’re trying to do our little part to love our neighbors as we’re called to do,” added Amundsen.

To keep up with the church’s drive-thru meal giveaways or to see what kind of meal they will be handing out next, you can visit the church’s Facebook page.

