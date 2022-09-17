Decision to remove pride flags from school draws complaints

(Source: Onanymous / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 3.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and organizations.

County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy.

The Dominion Post reported that more than a dozen Morgantown High School students and other gay rights supporters addressed the Monongalia County school board Tuesday to express support for the flags.

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia says there’s been multiple complaints about the “application of a troublingly vague policy.”

Lytle said says the issue will be discussed again at the next board meeting.

