WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Knox Central vs. Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It is another bigtime matchup on our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week as we head into week 5 of the high school football season.

Our crew makes a visit to Paintsville as the Tigers host the Knox Central Panthers.

You can catch all the action starting at 7:30 on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, channel 57.2 over-the air (check your local listings for the cable channel number in your area). You can also watch all the action right here on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.