Warming up just in time for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures will start a warming trend for a few days but it will be early next week before the dewpoints start to climb.

Today and Tonight

Look for some patchy dense fog out there this morning as most of us start out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunshine will quickly take over and make for a nice, if not a bit warmer, end to the work and school week. Highs will top out in the mid-80s for most locations.

Tonight, if you’re heading out to the Black Gold Festival in Hazard or high school football games, it should be fairly comfortable. Temps will drop fast as the sun goes down. We’ll eventually end up in the upper 50s again by Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast

The sunshine will continue both weekend days as highs stay in the mid-80s. Some fog is possible both mornings, so be aware of that. Dewpoints will continue to stay low, so even though it will be warmer, you will not have to swim through the air just yet. Lows will drop into the low 60s both nights for the last weekend of summer.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine will continue into the new work and school week on Monday, but a few small changes are possible for Monday night. After a warm day in the mid to upper 80s, a weak wave of energy looks to move in for the nighttime hours and bring us, at the very least, some cloud cover and potentially a few stray showers. That’s something we’ll be watching through the weekend and will keep you posted.

After a few clouds on Tuesday morning, we go right back to our sunny pattern for most of next week. Highs will soar though into the upper 80s and get close to 90 until another dry cold front moves in by the end of the week, knocking our temperatures back a few degrees and taking those dewpoints right back down.

