Warm air continues into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a thankfully calm weather week around the mountains and we’ll finish it that way as well. The only exception...it’ll be a touch toastier.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The forecast from the past few nights holds true around the region tonight with plenty of sunshine from this afternoon turning to mostly clear skies overnight. High pressure scoots ever so slightly eastward, allowing some slightly more moist air in the region. Lows overnight fall back into the lower 60s.

Sunshine continues into Saturday and plenty of it will allow us to warm up quite quickly as we head into the afternoon. Daytime highs are expected to get back up into the middle 80s yet again, so it will be a toasty afternoon for the final day of Hazard’s Black Gold Festival. Though, like the past several days, we’ll cool down quick as we head into the evening hours, with a few passing clouds. Lows overnight fall back into the lower 60s.

Into Next Week

More of the same through the end of the weekend and into early next week. Sunshine and warm conditions continue on Sunday with highs once again heading into the middle 80s. We’ll grab a little of that slightly muggy air back into the mountains as a weak system tries to move into the region on Monday. For the most part, many stay dry, but the potential will be there for a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs stay muggy, in the middle and upper 80s.

That trend continues through the week. Warm and humid summer-like conditions will be with us early next week as another system will try to move into the region. Until then, though, it will be warm and actually a little muggier around the region with highs staying in the middle to upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. That system will try to move in for Thursday, as we start to see highs fall back closer to average.

