Walmart donates money to local schools

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart has donated more than $20,000 to schools across the region to help rebuild after the flood.

Today, store managers in the region presented checks to schools in Letcher County to help assist teachers and students. Whitesburg Walmart Manager Kevin Wright said helping one another is what Eastern Kentuckians do.

”We’ve known, you know we’re on a personal level with all these folks and you know like I said it’s like a family,” he said.

Wright also said the donations will continue as school begins.

