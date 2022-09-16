Tyler Booth heading out on headline tour, will make two stops in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s most well-known musicians is heading out on his first tour as the headliner!

Tyler Booth announced the “Country Gang Tour” on social media earlier this week.

The first stop on the tour will be in Nashville on October 26th. Reid Haughton, Jordan Rowe and Whey Jennings will open for Booth at different shows.

The Wolfe County native will make two stops in his home state playing at Headliners Music Hall in Louisville on November 12th and Manchester Music Hall in Lexington on Black Friday, November 25th.

Tickets are on sale now. You can get them here.

Booth recently joined fellow country artists T. Graham Brown, Halfway to Hazard and Taylor Austin Dye at the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood relief benefit concert at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

