Suspect arrested in Whitley County murder case

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly shooting in Whitley County.

The shooting happened at a home on Patrick Hollow Road Wednesday night.

Officials said there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Chadwell.

During the fight, officials said Canada shot Chadwell.

Chadwell was taken to Baptist Health of Corbin Hospital, where he later died.

Police said they found and arrested Martin Canada early Friday morning.

