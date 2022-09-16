Quilts of Valor comfort Pike County veterans

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Landmark of Elkhorn City celebrated its veterans Friday, covering them in a little compassion.

Hillbilly Quilters of Pike County presented Quilts of Valor to six veterans, recognizing them as heroes for their service to the nation.

Kathy and Johnny Strouth started working with Quilts of Valor after Johnny received one of his own.

“At night, you know, I get to thinking about Vietnam,” said Johnny. “I’ll get that quilt and wrap around me. You know, sort of, it relaxes me and I doze off asleep.”

Seeing that comfort in her husband convinced Kathy to start sewing for the mission.

“Seeing the comfort on his face when he has his quilt? It’s all worth it,” she said.

Johnny said the outreach is about more than the covers, it is about connecting with the people who share a similar thread, sharing warmth with those who have seen war.

“You know, a lot of them won’t talk, but a lot of them talks to me that won’t even talk to their family hardly,” he said.

The couple has now completed around 50 quilts, handing out 6 to veterans in Elkhorn City Friday, including one for the husband of one of Kathy’s former teachers.

“As long as they feel like they’ve got something to wrap up in and give them comfort, that’s all that matters,” said Kathy.

The couple agrees that they want to do what they can to give back to the veterans, encouraging others to do the same. Kathy said the program can always use more people to sew the quilts. If interested, you can see more about the organization here.

