Quilts of Valor comfort Pike County veterans

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Landmark of Elkhorn City celebrated its veterans Friday, covering them in a little compassion.

Hillbilly Quilters of Pike County presented Quilts of Valor to six veterans, recognizing them as heroes for their service to the nation.

Kathy and Johnny Strouth started working with Quilts of Valor after Johnny received one of his own.

“At night, you know, I get to thinking about Vietnam,” said Johnny. “I’ll get that quilt and wrap around me. You know, sort of, it relaxes me and I doze off asleep.”

Seeing that comfort in her husband convinced Kathy to start sewing for the mission.

“Seeing the comfort on his face when he has his quilt? It’s all worth it,” she said.

Johnny said the outreach is about more than the covers, it is about connecting with the people who share a similar thread, sharing warmth with those who have seen war.

“You know, a lot of them won’t talk, but a lot of them talks to me that won’t even talk to their family hardly,” he said.

The couple has now completed around 50 quilts, handing out 6 to veterans in Elkhorn City Friday, including one for the husband of one of Kathy’s former teachers.

“As long as they feel like they’ve got something to wrap up in and give them comfort, that’s all that matters,” said Kathy.

The couple agrees that they want to do what they can to give back to the veterans, encouraging others to do the same. Kathy said the program can always use more people to sew the quilts. If interested, you can see more about the organization here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Pike Co. KY
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again.
Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department are trying to identify the two people seen here.
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Suspect arrested in Whitley County murder case
Woman involved in deadly Owsley County crash worked for the school system

Latest News

Bradley Justin Lawson and Amy Elizabeth Johnson
Officials find one kilo of meth in Laurel County, two people arrested
Black Gold Festival - Olivia live at 6
Black Gold Festival - Olivia live at 6
Kentucky Children’s Hospital is partnering with Easter Seals Bluegrass for the expansion and it...
Kentucky Children’s Hospital, Easter Seals partnering to expand care for children with special needs
BLACK GOLD FEST
Black Gold Festival brings fun and fellowship to downtown Hazard