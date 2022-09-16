‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries.

Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.

The thousands of pounds of food translates to almost 130,000 meals.

Power up the Pantry, sponsored by WYMT and Kentucky Power, held day long donation drives in Ashland, Hazard and Pikeville.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Pike Co. KY
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again.
Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department are trying to identify the two people seen here.
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest
Woman involved in deadly Owsley County crash worked for the school system
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Suspect arrested in Whitley County murder case

Latest News

Suicide Prevention Line
‘Just check on your neighbors’: MCCC discusses Suicide Prevention Month
More West Nile positive mosquitoes found
Louisville resident dies from West Nile virus, 2 others test positive
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Suspect arrested in Whitley County murder case
Wolfe County native Tyler Booth is going out on his own headlining tour in October! He will...
Tyler Booth heading out on headline tour, will make two stops in Kentucky