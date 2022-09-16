‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries.

Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.

The thousands of pounds of food translates to almost 130,000 meals.

Power up the Pantry, sponsored by WYMT and Kentucky Power, held day long donation drives in Ashland, Hazard and Pikeville.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.