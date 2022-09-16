Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest

Officers with the Pikeville Police Department are trying to identify the two people seen here.
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department are trying to identify the two people seen here.(Pikeville Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people.

In a Facebook post Thursday evening, officers with the department asked for help identifying two people depicted leaving an area Walmart. They said they were searching for the two in relation to an investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to send their Facebook page a message or to call (606) 437-5111.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Pike Co. KY
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again.
Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Pike County man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say you should smash this insect if you see it in the Bluegrass
Southeastern Ky. pair charged with attempted murder
Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder

Latest News

3-Mile Creek Farms plans to open its annual pumpkin patch in October despite heavy damage from...
Pike County animal rescue gearing up for annual pumpkin patch following flood damage
A Nevada mental health expert is defending the 988 crisis lifeline against critics.
How to cope with post flood mental health problems
Pike County animal rescue gearing up for annual pumpkin patch following flood damage - 6pm
Pike County animal rescue gearing up for annual pumpkin patch following flood damage - 6pm
Weeks after deadly floods ripped through eastern Kentucky, a group of neighbors are now filing...
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.