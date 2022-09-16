Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people.

In a Facebook post Thursday evening, officers with the department asked for help identifying two people depicted leaving an area Walmart. They said they were searching for the two in relation to an investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to send their Facebook page a message or to call (606) 437-5111.

