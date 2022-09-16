Officials find one kilo of meth in Laurel County, two people arrested

Bradley Justin Lawson and Amy Elizabeth Johnson
Bradley Justin Lawson and Amy Elizabeth Johnson(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing several charges after a drug investigation early Friday morning.

Officials searched a motel room in southern Laurel County shortly after 3:00 a.m.

During the search, they found approximately one kilo of meth, digital scales, glass pipes, a handgun and other drug items.

Two people, 40-year-old Bradley Justin Lawson and 37-year-old Amy Elizabeth Johnson, were arrested.

Officials said Lawson was a convicted felon.

The two were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

