Officials find one kilo of meth in Laurel County, two people arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing several charges after a drug investigation early Friday morning.

Officials searched a motel room in southern Laurel County shortly after 3:00 a.m.

During the search, they found approximately one kilo of meth, digital scales, glass pipes, a handgun and other drug items.

Two people, 40-year-old Bradley Justin Lawson and 37-year-old Amy Elizabeth Johnson, were arrested.

Officials said Lawson was a convicted felon.

The two were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

