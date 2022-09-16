Officials find one kilo of meth in Laurel County, two people arrested
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing several charges after a drug investigation early Friday morning.
Officials searched a motel room in southern Laurel County shortly after 3:00 a.m.
During the search, they found approximately one kilo of meth, digital scales, glass pipes, a handgun and other drug items.
Two people, 40-year-old Bradley Justin Lawson and 37-year-old Amy Elizabeth Johnson, were arrested.
Officials said Lawson was a convicted felon.
The two were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
