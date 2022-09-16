Marshall football offensive line coach resigns

Marshall's offensive line coach has submitted his resignation.
Marshall's offensive line coach has submitted his resignation.(WSAZ)
By Kristen Bentley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week after an historic win at Notre Dame, Marshall University’s football team is without an offensive line coach.

Athletic Director Christian Spears confirms Offensive Line Coach Eddy Morrissey has submitted his resignation and left the team for personal reasons.

A statement from Marshall Football Coach Charles Huff reads in part, “Marshall University Athletics wishes Eddy and his family the best.”

Morrissey had been with Marshall since the 2021 season. Prior to coming to Marshall, he was an assistant at Austin Peay. He was also an assistant at Marist, Mississippi State and Fordham.

No word yet on who will take over the offensive line coaching duties.

WSAZ will update this story as soon as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Pike Co. KY
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again.
Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department are trying to identify the two people seen here.
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest
Woman involved in deadly Owsley County crash worked for the school system
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Suspect arrested in Whitley County murder case

Latest News

Flood relief trailers
Flood survivors in temporary trailers fighting hardship with community
The East Kentucky Dream Center continues to help folks affected by late July's severe flooding...
East Kentucky Dream Center continues to help those affected by flooding
(Source: WAVE 3 News)
Execs with company tasked with Ky. unemployment system upgrade indicted by feds
Cave City POW recounts time as prisoner during Korean War
Cave City POW recounts time as prisoner during Korean War
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals