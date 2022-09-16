LST 325 Naval ship docked in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you’re looking for some weekend plans, how about a trip through history? A piece of WWII’s history is docked at the port of Ashland this weekend, and you can go see it.

Some Olive Hill Elementary fifth-graders got a special tour.

Capt. Bob Kubota led the kids to see the last fully-functioning ship tank in the country.

The ship was used to place troops and cargo onto beaches during World War II.

The inside is now a museum of the ship’s history, and everything in the ship still works

The fifth-graders looked with wonder in their eyes as Capt. Kubota led them through history.

“He taught us about weapons, guns, basically the whole entire boat,” said fifth-grader Michael Carroll.

“I really liked the beds they showed us and how they kept the stuff that was there in WWII,” said fifth-grader Hadli Maggard.

Their enthusiasm is why Capt. Kubota loves touring with kids.

“They ask a whole lot more questions,” Kubota said.

“How did they do it? How did they sail this thing off to sea? That had to be tough,” Carroll said. “I’m guessing there wasn’t that much food, or something.”

“I think their teacher had studied with them that they were at least familiar with what an LST was and with a lot of WWII,” Kubota said.

LST sailors decades ago wanted the legacy of the ship to live on, so they brought one back from Greece and have since sailed it to different cities every year.

“They thought that there should be memories of these ships, that they all shouldn’t disappear,” Kubota said. “So, it’s like bringing the museum to the people instead of bringing the people to the museum.”

“I think it’s important because it’s a part of history and people need to learn about this because people put their life on the line to give our country freedom, and other countries freedom,” Maggard said.

“One day I want to be in the army,” Carroll said. “That’s what I want to do.”

The LST 325 will be docked Sept. 15-18 and available for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The LST 325 will then travel to dock in Charleston from Sept. 21-25 across from the Four Points Hotel (600 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV 25301).

To tour the LST 325, it is $15 per adult, $7.50 for youths (6-17), and children 5 and under free (small children will need to be carried, not stroller friendly).

Active duty, WWII, and Korean war veterans can get it free with proper ID.

Group Tour Rates (Up to 20): $10 per adult, $5 per student.

To schedule a group tour in Ashland, please call the visitors center at 606-329-1007.

