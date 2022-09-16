Ky. woman witnesses history in London as world pays respects to queen

By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
LONDON (WKYT) - Many people in the world are paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

One Harrison County woman is in London right now. While most of us in Kentucky were just waking up to start our day, Anna Bellomy was outside of Buckingham Palace.

“It is a bit more crowded than we anticipated because we didn’t anticipate this, but we are still happy to be here to pay our respects to the queen,” said Bellomy.

The Cynthiana native is on a family trip in London. Although people might think this tragedy ruined their vacation, she says seeing people from all over England come to pay their respects to the queen was a sight to see.

“We just walked down here to Buckingham Palace where you can see there’s a line of well-wishers as well. You can’t see in my video but they wrap all the way around to put flowers and other memorabilia down,” Bellomy said.

Anna says they won’t be waiting in the long queue, but they are going to drop off some flowers around the area. She says seeing history take place firsthand is special and the people in London have been nothing but kind to tourists like herself.

Bellomy says she takes pride in being a Kentuckian knowing the queen admired the state’s horse racing.

“I do believe there is going to be a very big equestrian presence in her funeral procession, a lot of guards riding horses, carriages being pulled by horses and stuff like that,” Bellomy said.

Anna says she’s happy to experience such a historical moment in the UK’s history.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

