Kentucky Children’s Hospital, Easter Seals partnering to expand care for children with special needs
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More care and services will soon be available for children with special health care needs.

Kentucky Children’s Hospital is partnering with Easter Seals Bluegrass for the expansion and it involves the Old Shriner’s Hospital on Richmond Road.

It’s a new address for a Lexington non-profit, looking to expand its services for children and adults with special needs.

Jamie Ellis is the new executive director of Easter Seals, who is moving to a new home at the former Shriners hospital property off of Richmond Road.

The centrally located site will increase patient access, including adult-sized changing tables, observation rooms so providers and families can watch the care being provided, and quiet waiting rooms for patients with complex sensory needs.

Jenny Wurzback is leaving her post as executive director and says she’ll miss the camaraderie from the organization but is proud to see the direction the group is headed in.

