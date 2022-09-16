‘Just check on your neighbors’: MCCC discusses Suicide Prevention Month

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Mental health professionals and advocates are highlighting the importance of loving yourself and loving your neighbor as National Suicide Prevention Month continues.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the point of the awareness month is “to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information to people affected by suicide.” Professionals at Mountain Comprehensive Care Center hope to do just that, spreading information and resources to the people in the mountains.

From the center’s 24-hour helpline, to the Riverside Crisis Unit, to early childhood mental health programs, those who work with clients at MCCC say it is all about being available for those in need and knowing the signs to step in.

“Just check on your neighbors. Check on your kids. If anyone is acting like they may need help- isolating themselves,” said MCCC Mental Health Director Kristy Stiltner. “A lot of times, we see an increase in substance use if, you know, they’re having problems that may lead to suicide. Just really keep a check on each other and don’t be afraid to ask those hard questions.”

She said remembering there is help and hope here at home is important, so sharing the resources with those you love is always a good way to let them know they’re not alone.

For 24-hour crisis support, call (800)422-1060.

