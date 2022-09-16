Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions in West Virginia

W.Va.'s governor signs a bill placing a near-ban on all abortions in the state.
W.Va.'s governor signs a bill placing a near-ban on all abortions in the state.(WSAZ)
By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a bill that places a near total ban on abortion in the state.

He made the announcement this morning during a press conference.

The state legislature passed the bill earlier this week.

The legislation bans abortion except for cases where the embryo or fetus in nonviable, the pregnancy is ectopic, a medical emergency exists, or within eight weeks of a pregnancy caused by sexual assault or incest for an adult (14 weeks for an minor).

The law also prohibits the use of telemedicine to prescribe any drug that would induce an abortion.

