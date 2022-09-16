Flood survivors in temporary trailers fighting hardship with community

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Trailers are getting set up across the region to house flood survivors.

Some survivors in the Letcher County area are staying in trailers right off Highway 931.

Within a few weeks, they have already named their community “Eddieville” after flood survivor Eddie Garrett, who has also been deemed the mayor.

“By popular vote,” Garrett said, laughing.

They sit alongside the campers every day, checking on everyone in the community, and developing friendships.

“When we started this whole ordeal, all of a sudden I had all kinds of friends because we experienced the same things, we’ve cried, we’ve laughed, you name it,” flood survivor April Nease said.

They are already planning events, even months in advance.

“We plan on doing things for the kids for the holidays, Thanksgiving we’re gonna try to set up a Thanksgiving meal,” Nease said.

When asked if he would be regulating the events, Garrett laughed and said no, but he will be involved in all that is going on.

“I don’t do a lot of checking, they do a lot of checking on me,” he said laughing.

Survivors say they need help getting better WIFI so they can stay in touch with loved ones.

