East Kentucky Dream Center continues to help those affected by flooding

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Dream Center helps folks who may need a bit of assistance or a bit of hope during troubling times.

“The East Kentucky Dream Center has become a one-stop shop for hope,” said executive director Rachel Campbell-Dotson. “We provide free meals, free clothing, we get your family or yourself into rehab, just so many things. We can help get your GED, we can help send you back to college, just a host of things to promote growth, promote hope and healing.”

Following severe flooding in late July that affected hundreds of Eastern Kentuckians, the Dream Center stepped up and started serving meals for folks in Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Letcher, Knott, and Perry Counties.

“The first six weeks we provided around 200,000 meals. That’s huge. That’s huge for this area,” said Campbell-Dotson, “and we realized in 48 hours we went from the East Kentucky Dream Center to the Eastern Kentucky Dream Center because we were now serving six counties.”

Along with serving meals, the Dream Center also started a relief fund for folks who had been affected, took donations, and raised money through events, such as the East Kentucky Rising Benefit Concert, with musicians such as Jamey Johnson and even senate candidates also chipping in.

“A group came together and they said ‘we want to help.’ Local musicians came together and said they want to help. We raised around, a little more than $40,000 that one night, it was at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, just a great event,” said Campbell-Dotson.

Cleaning supplies, food, and more were donated from across the country, but the rebuild is underway for many families and the Dream Center is calling for folks to step up and donate building supplies or other items.

“If you want to buy an extra load of sheetrock, drop it off, we’ve got a warehouse,” said Campbell-Dotson. “If you don’t feel comfortable doing that, Lowe’s gift cards, Walmart gift cards, VISA gift cards, anything that we can give to these families and say here, this may not redo your whole house, but it’s going to redo a bedroom and a living room.”

Dream Center officials added all donations go directly to families or individuals in need and they are dedicated to ensuring folks get the help they need.

“I think it’s important that everyone sees what a transparent organization we are,” said Campbell-Dotson. “So, our efforts will continue months down the road, even next year, you know, as long as it takes.”

Campbell-Dotson also added if you would like to make a donation, request assistance, or volunteer with the Dream Center, visit its website or Facebook page.

You can also call the East Kentucky Dream Center at (606) 766-3434.

