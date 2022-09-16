Central Ky. food banks dealing with impacts of inflation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The strain the cost of food is having on families continues to bust the budget at the grocery store.

Food prices are up nearly 11.5% over the past year, which is the biggest increase since 1979. Food banks are seeing the impacts families are facing as they turn to the organizations for relief.

It’s been a busy time at the Jessamine County Food Bank.

“Our numbers here are going up like crazy,” said Paul Huber, the executive director of the Jessamine County Food Pantry.

Families are turning to the food bank for help as prices at the checkout line are ringing up higher than ever before. Numbers are up 30% monthly.

“We were 300 at the beginning of the year. We were 512 last month, and we’re already to 300 this month,” Huber said.

New numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics show the price of chicken is up 33% in the last year, and large eggs have nearly doubled in price. Ground beef is up 10.5%.

“It’s impacting our families, inflation for food, but also utility bills have gone through the roof. There’s only so much money in their accounts,” Huber said.

The food bank is also seeing the strain the prices are causing. With more families turning to them, the supply for the demand is proving difficult and costly to keep up with.

“We have problems actually getting food now. We’re actually not giving away as much as we were just a couple months ago because I can’t find it, and I can’t afford it sometimes when I can find it,” Huber said.

The prices are impacted by a range of causes-- global events, natural disasters, and even illnesses among livestock.

Experts say it takes time for changes, like decreases in ingredient prices, to get to customers.

