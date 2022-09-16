Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States.

Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown.

“We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years and in the past few years, especially since COVID hit, it’s really gone up more so,” Fister said.

And that’s not only a trend here in Kentucky. The demand for honey in the United States reached an all-time high in 2021.

“People are realizing we are getting something here, local, no other packagers, anybody else processing it or anything else, it’s right here, as the product comes out of the hive,” Fister said.

This buzz created a big demand locally.

“We’ve gone up about, in the past two years about 25% on the usage of honey,” Fister said.

That’s one of the reasons why Fister added 10 beehives. The demand for honey continues to skyrocket, and the other reason is to help pollinate his crops in Georgetown.

“Part of the drive is for people to have more bees to pollinate more plants because they are one of the important parts of our food chain, as the pollinators,” Fister said.

That’s why Fister is going to add more hives.

“We are going to slowly add to these beehives where we get a much more pollinating type of area for our bees,” Fister said.

That means he’ll have more local honey to sell.

The United States is the second-largest honey consumer behind China.

