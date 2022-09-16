Black Gold Festival brings fun and fellowship to downtown Hazard

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 41st Black Gold Festival kicked off in Hazard Thursday, bringing fun and fellowship to downtown.

Hundreds of people took to Main Street for funnel cakes, games and live music.

Victor Gainer, the owner of Big Daddy’s Barbecue, said the festival is exactly what the community needed after the historic flash flooding in late July.

“The black gold committee is doing everything they can to try to make it better every year and that’s what we need because right now it’s been hard time for a lot of people, and this here will give them a break,” Gainer said.

Vendors traveled from near and far to serve the community. One man has traveled from Florida to be at Black Gold for the past 41 years.

“It’s a good festival I think everybody here is happy,” Tony Karavasilis said.

The festival offers fun and games for the entire family.

“We’ve just been walking, and the inflatables, and the balloon popping,” 8-year-old Jocelyn said.

The Black Gold Festival runs until Saturday night.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.