Woman involved in deadly Owsley County crash worked for the school system

(Pixabay)
By Ethan Sirles and Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with Owsley County schools released a statement Thursday afternoon about the victim of the crash.

On Facebook, the Board of Education posted a letter saying Tonya Peters worked with students in the Head Start program for more than 15 years.

“Her legacy of love and providing the best possible opportunities for all of her students will remain in our hearts and minds and will serve as a shining example to all who knew her,” the letter states.

You can see the post below.

Photo Courtesy: Owsley County Board of Education Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Owsley County Board of Education Facebook(Owsley County Schools)

Original Story:

Kentucky State Police shared a release Thursday afternoon about an investigation into a deadly crash involving a UTV.

According to the release, it happened Wednesday just before 7 p.m. at the junction of KY-2024 and Sammy Peters Road in Owsley County.

Police said their initial investigation found a 2021 Polaris RZR went off the road, throwing the driver, Tonya Peters, 47, from the vehicle.

Peters was pronounced dead at the scene by the Owsley County Coroner’s Office.

