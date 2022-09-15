‘We’re gonna have our home back’: Family spends weeks living in carport after floods destroy home

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

DEMA, Ky. (WYMT) -After the late-July floods swept through their home and community, Sherry and Jerry Hunter were left to find shelter and safety, with much of their home destroyed.

“We worked until the flood got up to her knees,” said Sherry. “We all went out and climbed the ladder and went up to the roof and stayed up there until the flooding went down.”

The couple parked their entire lives- or everything they could save of their possessions- under the carport next to the house where they could no longer stay.

“At least we got something the cover us from rain,” said Sherry.

The carport became their shelter, with the two spending more than 40 nights in the tin shell, wrapped in plastic and tarps, living out of boxes and bags.

Eating only microwavable meals and adding blankets to the bed as the temperatures decrease, the Hunters say they still feel blessed with what they have, noting that many in their community have lost much more.

“This is the worst that we’ve ever been in. Nothing compares to it,” said Jerry. “It’s devastation everywhere. We’re not the only ones. Many of them in the same boat as we are.”

Still, they recognize the work ahead would be nearly impossible to complete on their own, likely taking more than one year to see their home back in shape. So, when Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) stepped up to help, they felt a weight had been lifted.

“CAP’s mission statement is ‘Building hope, transforming lives, and sharing Christ’s love through service in Appalachia,’” said ______. “If we could do anything here, just knowing that there is hope.”

CAP has been working on their home and the home of their family next door, with CAP representatives saying it is all about giving back to the people in need during a time when they need help the most.

“They’re a blessing. I’ll tell you,” said Jerry.

“We don’t know what we’d do without them,” said Sherry. “We’re gonna have our home back. That means everything.”

The home repairs are expected to be done in a little more than one week.

