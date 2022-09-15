Watch: Gov. Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky update

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear will hold his weekly Team Kentucky update at 11 a.m. Thursday.

You can find a link to watch it here when the news conference starts.

The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which can include economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

