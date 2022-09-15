Warmer temperatures continue to filter in

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a truly wonderful start to the work week around the mountains, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. And while the sunshine looks to continue, temperatures appear to be taking a decidedly summerlike turn.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The status quo rolls on in the forecast for tonight with plenty of sunshine this evening leading to plenty of clear skies tonight. Just a bit of patchy fog through the overnight, but that’s to be expected with clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures dropping into the middle 50s.

Our sunshine continues into the day on Friday, but we will re-introduce a touch of heat to the forecast. We’re back in the lower to middle 80s for daytime highs. However, the good news is that humidity stays low, so we won’t be dealing with warm and muggy...just warm. I would say things for high school football are looking fantastic, so definitely try to work that into your schedule! We’re back into the lower 60s for overnight lows with a touch of patchy fog.

The Weekend and Beyond

The weekend keeps the streak of sunny days alive as we once again see plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Though, the pattern will ever-so-slightly start to change with more humidity trying to creep in along with the warm temperatures...but things do stay dry. Highs are back to the summerlike middle 80s with heat indices right around air temperatures.

Warmer air continues into the early part of next week with sunshine continuing. The only thing that may interrupt things are a few decorator clouds passing through during the afternoon as highs once again climb into the lower to middle 80s. We’re watching the potential for showers and storms to return to the region, but that is still uncertain as we head for the back half of next week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again.
Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild
Southeastern Ky. pair charged with attempted murder
Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Pike County man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say you should smash this insect if you see it in the Bluegrass
The Hunters have lived under their carport for more than 40 days, but now look forward to their...
‘We’re gonna have our home back’: Family spends weeks living in carport after floods destroy home

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
High pressure continues its dominance across the mountains
First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 14, 2022
First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 14, 2022
WYMT First Alert Weather
Warming trend on the way as sunshine returns
Sunny skies
Picture perfect weather with pleasant temps continues