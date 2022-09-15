Warmer temperatures continue to filter in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a truly wonderful start to the work week around the mountains, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. And while the sunshine looks to continue, temperatures appear to be taking a decidedly summerlike turn.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The status quo rolls on in the forecast for tonight with plenty of sunshine this evening leading to plenty of clear skies tonight. Just a bit of patchy fog through the overnight, but that’s to be expected with clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures dropping into the middle 50s.

Our sunshine continues into the day on Friday, but we will re-introduce a touch of heat to the forecast. We’re back in the lower to middle 80s for daytime highs. However, the good news is that humidity stays low, so we won’t be dealing with warm and muggy...just warm. I would say things for high school football are looking fantastic, so definitely try to work that into your schedule! We’re back into the lower 60s for overnight lows with a touch of patchy fog.

The Weekend and Beyond

The weekend keeps the streak of sunny days alive as we once again see plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Though, the pattern will ever-so-slightly start to change with more humidity trying to creep in along with the warm temperatures...but things do stay dry. Highs are back to the summerlike middle 80s with heat indices right around air temperatures.

Warmer air continues into the early part of next week with sunshine continuing. The only thing that may interrupt things are a few decorator clouds passing through during the afternoon as highs once again climb into the lower to middle 80s. We’re watching the potential for showers and storms to return to the region, but that is still uncertain as we head for the back half of next week.

