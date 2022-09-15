Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Science Hill.

Officials said the shooting happened on Fairview Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies found 71-year-old Claudius Blevins with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officials, there was an argument between Claudius Blevins and his wife, 71-year-old Margaret Blevins.

During the argument, officials said Margaret Blevins shot Claudius Blevins multiple times.

Claudius Blevins was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital. Officials said he is recovering.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

