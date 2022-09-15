Police asking for your help to identify a suspect in Laurel County theft case

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to identify a suspect in a theft case.

Deputies are searching for a car and the person they believe was involved in the theft of a bank deposit money bag early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. at Buddy’s Liquor off Highway 25 in London.

If you have any information in the case, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 606-864-6600 or send them a message on their Facebook page.

