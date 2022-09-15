Plenty of events set to kick off in Pikeville, drawing folks in while helping support local businesses

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Several events are set to kick off in Pikeville for the rest of the month as well as the rest of 2022. Not only will these events draw people into the downtown area, but they will also boost the local economy by driving more folks to small businesses.

Appcycled, which is planning a Tattoo Party on Saturday, Sept. 17, is one of several small businesses hosting events in the coming months.

“There’s definitely a ton coming up, not only in our store but all over downtown Pikeville,” said Appcycled Owner Jasmine Meade. “We just finished up our third comedy night, I think everyone had a blast, I had a blast.”

The city of Pikeville is also hosting several events in the downtown area.

“We’re going to have HippieFest coming up in October, we’ve got more Girls Night Outs on the way, we’ll have Shop Small Saturday coming up in November, we have Hoptoberfest coming up in October, there’s just a ton happening,” said Meade.

Meade added that folks are excited to be out and about, but these events also let people check out what the downtown area has to offer.

“Everyone is just so excited to get out, the energy is high, we’re excited to see people like I’ve made new friends just from these events because now,” said Meade. “Not only do we have regulars that walk around town or regulars at the store, now we have like our event regulars.”

Turning events into experiences while boosting the local economy.

“Not only is it just, you know, come out and see this event or see this music, but it’s an entire experience here downtown,” said Meade. “I think that we’re all grateful to be a part of it because we’re seeing new faces that are becoming familiar faces, that are becoming our friends in the community.”

Meade adds that you can find a full list of events on the Pikeville City Tourism website or on Appcycled’s Facebook page.

