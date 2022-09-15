Pineville looks to continue four game winning streak

By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After winning four straight Pineville has earned WYMT’s team of the week honors.

The mountain lions have combined for 193 points through their first few games and are lead heavily by their large group of 14 seniors.

“We’ve played together for a while so we all know how everybody works that really helped us to start out the year how we’ve wanted it to,” said senior tight end Evan Biliter.

First time head coach Allen Harris was quick to note that his senior leaders have made a huge impact on the field, but also on the younger players and how their brought up in the program.

“This group of seniors in particular are hungry to win and they’ve had some good kids ahead of them to show them how to be good leaders,” said Harris. Their just exceptional people and that leads onto the football field. That’s brought our young kids a long way and that’s helped them grow up fast and become better players faster. Usually you have one or two kids making big plays but we got 10 or 11 kids making big plays.”

Pineville looks to make it five straight this Friday with a road game at Berea.

