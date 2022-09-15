Pike County animal rescue gearing up for annual pumpkin patch following flood damage

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms is a non-profit animal rescue in the Dorton community of Pike County dedicated to unwanted, neglected and abused farm animals.

Each year, the farm hosts several events including a pumpkin patch throughout the month of October, but after severe flooding across the region in late July, the farm saw heavy damage, and plans were put on hold.

“We really didn’t think we were going to even get to have our pumpkin patch this year,” said owner Rob Elkins.

With the help of the community and donors across the nation, Elkins plans to open the farm’s pumpkin patch starting October 1.

“We have worked so hard to get to where we’re at and people are being so great to help, to donate, and get us back so we can at least have it this year,” said Elkins.

Because of the extensive damage, this year’s pumpkin patch is a bit more meaningful for Elkins and the farm’s rescues.

“This year is more important than anything,” said Elkins, “because we lost all of our hay, we lost one of our barns, it destroyed our other barn. We have to have it in order to get back to at least where we were at before.”

Despite losing property, as well as one of his rescues in the flood, Elkins is still thankful the damages were not worse.

“God has blessed us so much. Everything could have been so much worse,” said Elkins. “We look around us and see how awful the flood was for everybody, and so, even though we lost lots of stuff, we were still so blessed.”

To find out more about the farm’s pumpkin patch or how to help out the farm’s rescues, Elkins said to visit the farm’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.