Letcher Countians finding an extra step to building back post-flood

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians across the region have been living in flood plains without a permit.

Now that their houses were destroyed, flood survivors are finding out they have to get a permit from the Kentucky Division of Water to build back.

“Just something else we have to deal with. After having our homes flooded and losing our automobiles and losing our possessions,” flood survivor Sandra Banks said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Leaders in Letcher County are working hard to help flood victims through the process.

“We’re just trying to help people understand ‘do you need a permit?’ and if you do need a permit, walking them through that process so they can get it submitted and get things moving,” Director of Water at GPD Group Jimmy Stahl said.

The Letcher County Judge-Executive office hired Stahl to make the process much faster.

“It’s a very defined process, it’s just a matter of KDOW (Kentucky Division of Water) updating them, even as we speak,” Stahl said.

As fall draws near and temperatures begin to drop, the importance of getting back in homes is growing.

“One thing is winter time is coming on and folks need to be back into their homes and back in a warm, safe environment,” Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams said.

There is not a time frame for when flood plains will be redrawn officially, but state leaders recommend checking with the Kentucky Division of Water for more information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.