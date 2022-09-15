Letcher Countians finding an extra step to building back post-flood

Letcher Mayor - Chandler
Letcher Mayor - Chandler
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians across the region have been living in flood plains without a permit.

Now that their houses were destroyed, flood survivors are finding out they have to get a permit from the Kentucky Division of Water to build back.

“Just something else we have to deal with. After having our homes flooded and losing our automobiles and losing our possessions,” flood survivor Sandra Banks said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Leaders in Letcher County are working hard to help flood victims through the process.

“We’re just trying to help people understand ‘do you need a permit?’ and if you do need a permit, walking them through that process so they can get it submitted and get things moving,” Director of Water at GPD Group Jimmy Stahl said.

The Letcher County Judge-Executive office hired Stahl to make the process much faster.

“It’s a very defined process, it’s just a matter of KDOW (Kentucky Division of Water) updating them, even as we speak,” Stahl said.

As fall draws near and temperatures begin to drop, the importance of getting back in homes is growing.

“One thing is winter time is coming on and folks need to be back into their homes and back in a warm, safe environment,” Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams said.

There is not a time frame for when flood plains will be redrawn officially, but state leaders recommend checking with the Kentucky Division of Water for more information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again.
Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild
Flooding in Pike Co. KY
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Pike County man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
Southeastern Ky. pair charged with attempted murder
Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say you should smash this insect if you see it in the Bluegrass

Latest News

KSP
KSP investigating murder in Whitley County, looking for suspect
Woman involved in deadly Owsley County crash worked for the school system
A recent study found that one in five college students plan to transfer away from schools in...
Flooding affecting enrollment at some EKY colleges
Flooding in Pike Co. KY
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup