KSP investigating deadly crash in Owsley County

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police shared a release Thursday afternoon about an investigation into a deadly crash involving a UTV.

According to the release, it happened Wednesday just before 7 p.m. at the junction of KY-2024 and Sammy Peters Road in Owsley County.

Police said their initial investigation found a 2021 Polaris RZR went off the road, throwing the driver, Tonya Peters, 47, from the vehicle.

Peters was pronounced dead at the scene by the Owsley County Coroner’s Office.

