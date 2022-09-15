High pressure continues its dominance across the mountains

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s another rinse and repeat forecast today, without the rinse part. Look for sunny skies to continue well into the weekend.

Today and Tonight

Some patchy fog and chilly temperatures will start out your Thursday before sunshine takes us up toward the 80-degree mark or slightly better this afternoon. We had a few more clouds at times than we were expecting yesterday, but our dry trend continued. It’s looking pretty awesome for the kickoff day to the Black Gold Festival in Hazard!

Tonight, clear skies will stick around with some patchy fog possible late. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

The deeper we get into this week, the more I’m feeling like Bill Murray’s character from the movie Groundhog Day. I’m not complaining, especially with all of the rain we’ve had this year, but it just feels odd to type the same forecast over and over. Haha.

We do see a few changes with temperatures on Friday and through the last weekend of summer. Can you believe that? Fall starts next week. Highs on Friday will top out in the mid-80s and stay there on Saturday. Sunday looks a touch warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows all three nights look to stay in the low 60s under clear skies.

Next week, we are given a hard reminder that it IS still summer for a few more days by the calendar. Highs will return to the upper 80s on Monday and could reach the low 90s by the first day of fall next Thursday night. The GFS is still trying to hint at some spotty showers on Tuesday, but we’re going to give that model a few more runs to see how it pans out. The Euro is still dry.

Enjoy the day or so before AC units return to use across the mountains.

