Flooding affecting enrollment at some EKY colleges

By Keaton Hall
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - College enrollment across the state is on the rise, however, some Eastern Kentucky counties are being left behind after the floods slowed admissions.

State-wide, enrollment in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System is up 3.5 percent, but Hazard Community and Technical College President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said the floods have adversely affected enrollment in the hardest hit counties.

“College students in some of the hardest hit counties... are still struggling with basic needs, and many have had to delay enrollment or withdrawal from classes this Fall,” she said.

The demand for higher education is still there in Eastern Kentucky.

The University of Pikeville has seen its highest enrollment numbers in years.

“Our undergraduate enrollment was up 40 percent and record levels for our graduate students and professional students, and our total enrollment is at record levels too,” said University of Pikeville Dean of Admissions Gary Justice.

Justice said, while the enrollment numbers are on the rise, there are still students at UPIKE who were affected by the floods.

“We had five students that lost everything here at the University of Pikeville, and we had a donor or two who gave us some money to buy supplies for those students, and we had a faculty and staff to pool resources for those students to make sure they were taken care of,” he said. “I talked to those students just the other day, and they are doing very well.”

