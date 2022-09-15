Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday.

You can watch it below:

During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.

The Pike County Coroner tells WYMT the victim, who died earlier this month, was Glendal Hall, 76, of Virgie. We’re told he was attempting to repair a bridge that had been damaged by flooding. The coroner said he fell into a creek bed in the Long Fork area of the community. You can see his obit here.

In the briefing, the Governor confirmed Hall’s funeral was paid for out of the Team East Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

Here are some of the other flooding updates discussed on Thursday:

Missing Persons

Kentucky Emergency Management is coordinating with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Aviation Branch to conduct an aerial search for the two missing Breathitt County citizens: Vanessa Baker, a 60-year-old woman, and Nancy Cundiff, a 29-year-old woman – both from the Lost Creek community. If you have any information about either of these individuals, please contact KSP Post 13 in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

Water Outages

All drinking water systems are now operational; 22 systems were down immediately after the flooding.

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park lodge and cabins are now completely restored to city water connection. Boil Water Advisory will likely remain through Monday, Sept. 19, for the entire Buckhorn system.

There are 52 service connections without water, down from 34,121 on July 28. More than 330 customers remain under a boil water advisory, down from 46,000. Two water systems have limited operations: Breathitt and Hazard. Four wastewater systems are not operational: Fleming-Neon, Millstone Alternative, Buckhorn Elementary and High Schools and Robinson Elementary School.

Shelters

Local organizations including state parks, churches and schools are providing shelter to survivors. Kentucky state parks are currently housing nearly 340 people.

Debris

Another 558 loads of debris, amounting to 7,351 tons, were removed on Wednesday from waterways and state and county rights-of-way. To date, 171,089 tons of debris have been removed from state and county rights-of-way and waterways. Based on hauling tonnages to date, estimated costs will reach $11.5 million for waterway and $18.6 million for right of way debris.

FEMA

More than $65.8 million in grants have been approved under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individuals and Households Program for 7,348 households. In addition to visiting a Disaster Recovery Center, Kentuckians can also apply through FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov, on their mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362. There are six fixed Disaster Recovery Centers now open. To see the locations, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.

Travel Trailers

Since Sept. 7, an additional 51 travel trailers have been moved to Eastern Kentucky. Currently, 371 individuals are being housed in 132 travel trailers across seven state parks. There are 248 travel trailers onsite. Individuals seeking emergency sheltering in travel trailers can find more information and register at governor.ky.gov/FloodResources or call 502-234-1225. Last week, Gov. Beshear and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the State of Louisiana is donating up to 300 travel trailers originally acquired to aid Hurricane Ida survivors to shelter Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Lee County residents are now eligible to receive Disaster Unemployment Assistance. Disaster Unemployment Assistance claimants in Lee County can apply for benefits online through the Kentucky Career Center website or by phone at 502-875-0442. The deadline to apply is Oct. 10.

Private Bridges Emergency Repair

Currently, 475 private bridges have been registered through the Private Bridge/Access Emergency Repair program. These bridges will be evaluated by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and FEMA. The Governor noted, however, that evaluation does not guarantee eligibility for emergency access. So far, 314 bridge assessments have been completed. To register for the program, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

Flood survivors that qualify for FEMA are eligible for an additional $500. Data is being collected through FEMA, and eligible recipients will receive payment directly. So far, 6,507 checks are going out for this additional $500, totaling $3,253,500 in payments. The fund has paid for 40 funerals totaling $400,000.

Eastern Kentucky SAFE Fund Awards

Knott and Letcher counties will receive financial assistance from the Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (EKSAFE) Fund. These funds will be used to help support recovery efforts.

Together the two counties will receive more than $1.28 million in funding, which includes $531,000 to the Knott County Fiscal Court to relieve some incurred costs and $531,000 to the Letcher County Fiscal Court to help with some costs there and $220,000 to hire a floodplain coordinator.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.